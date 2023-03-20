Shohei Ohtani Casually Launched Balls Into the Upper Deck During WBC Batting Practice
Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan take on Mexico in the semifinal of the World Baseball Classic Monday night. After watching batting practice, it's safe to say Ohtani is locked in. During the practice session at LoanDepot park in Miami, the two-way star was casually launching balls into the upper deck.
Check this out:
Incredible.
He's not even swinging hard, the dude just has that much power.
Japan is undefeated in the tournament after going 4-0 in group play, then hammering Italy 9-3 in the quarterfinals.
So far Ohtani is 7-for-16 at the plate with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs. He's hitting .438 with a .625 on-base percentage. On the mound, he's 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, and a 0.69 WHIP. He has struck out 10 in 8.2 innings and is allowing a .161 batting average. So yeah, he's been pretty damn good.
Anyone else ridiculously excited for MLB to start?