Roundup: Shohei Ohtani's 100th Home Run; Ukraine Wins Eurovision
10 people died in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket ... what is the "Diablo Sandwich" from Smokey and the Bandit ... there were abortion rights protests across the United States on Saturday ... Elise Stefanik called Democrats "pedo grifters" because of the baby formula shortage situation ... actor Bruce MacVittie died ... 'Staircase' docuseries filmmakers feel betrayed by 'Staircase' HBO version .... North Korea is having a COVID outbreak ... Finland joining NATO and Russia is not happy ... Texas power grid failing again ... candy recall ...
A doctor defends Anthony Davis against the "soft" criticism. [Silver Screen and Roll]
There won't be a Deer District watch part today because of a shooting on Friday. [ESPN]
Which Celtics and Bucks are most likely to step up today? [NBA]
A coach said "dirty f---ing Brazilians' in a figher's corner during last night's UFC event. [Bloody Elbow]
The Detroit Lions are only favored in four games this season. [Price of Detroit]
The Steelers have the toughest schedule this year. [Steelers Depot]
More questions than answers about Phil Mickelson's withdrawal from the PGA Championship. [Desert Sun]
Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run on Saturday.
Selena Gomez did a Miley Cyrus impression on Saturday Night Live.
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won EuroVision.
Did OBJ lose money playing for the Rams? This just can't be real.
Rachel Bonnetta got her Bo Burnham on.