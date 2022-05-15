On November 12th Odell Beckham signed with the @RamsNFL



He took his $750,000 Contract in $BTC @ $65,000



Today worth $342,300 (at time of post)



After CA & Federal Taxes (50.3% on $750,000)



OBJ has actually LOST $7,700 for his season with the Rams



$750,000 -> $-7,700 ? https://t.co/mKlkZMo3gc