Sherree Burruss Joining CBS Sports Network; Will Anchor CBS Sports HQ By Bobby Burack | Jan 01 2020 Sherree Burruss

Sherree Burruss is headed to CBS Sports Network, The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the news. Burruss, who will begin Monday, will serve as host and reporter as well as an anchor on CBS Sports HQ.

The Big Lead was unable to reach Burruss for comment on the news. When reached, a CBS Sports spokesperson confirmed the news.

Burruss has spent the past three years as a sports anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, DC. She said goodbye on Instagram leading into her final Redskins' game with the channel:

This will be an opportunity for Burruss to break onto the scene on the national level as a member of a platform with support. CBS remains high on CBS Sports HQ, its 24/7 streaming sports news network. The service is often promoted on the network's most-watched games. It's branded as the opposite of what sports debate television is, going more in the direction of, "Want more highlights and less talk?"

Burruss graduate from University of Wisconsin - Madison in 2012.