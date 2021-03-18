Roundup: Shawn Bradley Paralyzed; Another Deshaun Watson Accuser
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 18, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
Raylan Givens may be returning in some capacity as part of a new show ... New York man convicted of shark trafficking ... Chrissy Teigen is working on something with Kris Jenner ... museum intruders escape by boat into a storm drain ... a baby was born with COVID anti-bodies after mom got the vaccine while pregnant .... Justin Long is now in PC commercials ... a white man gunned down eight people, mostly Asian women .... police wouldn't say it was racially motivated and said the shooter "had a bad day" .... that deputy also posted on Facebook about a racist t-shirt he bought ... the IRS will again push back tax day ... and a guy from Texas was arrested with guns and ammo outside the Vice Presidential residence ... a walrus fell asleep on an iceberg and ended up in Ireland ...
Shawn Bradley was paralyzed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. [ESPN]
Attacks on Asian Americans are attacks on us all. [The Athletic - no paywall]
Another Deshaun Watson sexual assault accuser has come forward. [New York Post]
Current and former college athletes talk about the racial dynamics of college sports. [The Guardian]
Bomani Jones' podcast expands to three times a week and adds Dominique Foxworth to new Friday shows. [ESPN Press Room]
Lakers and Clippers among thte teams calling the Pacers about Myles Turner. [FanSided]
Naz Hillmon explains what it's like to score 50 and then get a shout out from LeBron. [The Players Tribune]
Legendary marathon runner Dick Hoyt passed away. Hoyt pushed his son Rick through 32 Boston Marathons. [The Big Lead]
RIP Greg Dwyer, a father, husband, tennis coach, Jeopardy champ, and a member of the TBL community who was known around here as HTownHacker. His team set up a Go Fund Me to help his family.
Pablo Torre and Mina Kimes on Around the Horn yesterday.
Brazil is in crisis.