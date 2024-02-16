Shaq Starts 'Barkley Sucks' Chant in Indianapolis
The Inside the NBA crew is in Indianapolis preparing for All-Star weekend and as they hit the air Thursday night, Shaquille O'Neal wanted to get the assembled crowd going. How did he do it? He led them in a "Barkley sucks" chant, much to the delight of his fellow panelists.
Here's video:
He came with a pre-recorded chant, you can't hate that. I do enjoy that everyone laughed along with it, Barkley most of all.
There are few things better on TV than Inside the NBA. Not only does the show provide great analysis, they're also entertaining as hell. Even something as monotonous as All-Star Weekend can be made far more enjoyable with those guys around. There's a reason Inside the NBA was named Best Studio Show in our 2023 Sports Media Awards.
The real events of All-Star Weekend starts Friday evening and last until the 73rd All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.