Shannon Sharpe Recalls 1990 Date That Went Off the Rails When She Wanted to Order Lobster

Unc Shannon Sharpe told Ochocinco a story about when he took a girl out to eat at a restaurant back in 1990 & she wanted to order lobster 😂💀



Girl:”I’m tryna figure out what goes with lobster?”



Shannon:”Condoms bc if u order that we’re having sex tonight”



🎥: @NightcapShow_