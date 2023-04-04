Shannon Sharpe: Jill Biden Inviting Iowa to the White House Could Cost Her Husband the 2024 Election
First Lady Jill Biden has really stepped in it by expressing a desire to invite both LSU and Iowa to the White House after the Tigers edged the Hawkeyes in the women's national title game. It's a political scandal from a simpler time and she's getting dunked on by people of all political persuasions because it's clearly a very bad idea even if one can see that her heart was in the right place.
Among her punishments in the public sphere is being a topic on Undisputed this morning, where Shannon Sharpe went off on the preposterous notion like he spent all night studying hours of Last Week Tonight footage.
"The losers don't get anything," Sharpe informed his partner Skip Bayless, who was either taking copious or sarcastic notes. "This is not a participation award. And that's what's watered down sports in America, Little Johhny and Little Susie get an award just because they were on a team although they didn't win anything. All the teams, if you in the league you get a trophy. No! Winners get a trophy. That's what life is about. You have to win."
Sharpe is not interested in giving Biden a break for not appreciating the many nuances at play because sometimes a person just has to draw a line in the sand.
"She was in attendance! She saw what was going on in the arena. She knows the backdrop of this story. She's a doctor! If she didn't know, she should have known before she opened her mouth and blurted this dumb scenario out."
Harrowing words right there. Imagine a society where, let's say, two people could go back and forth debating the issues of the day five times a week and potentially blurt out something dumb.
And lest you think of trivializing this, Sharpe soberly outlined the stakes.
"Did you forget who helped put your husband in the White House? You gonna find out a very serious, hard lesson in '24. You'll be like a Kentucky or Duke freshman. You'll be one-and-done."
Wow. Wow! We could be looking at a Butterfly Effect that transforms the course of American history. Or a sleep early-April C-Block. Who's to say?