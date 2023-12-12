Shannon Sharpe Addresses Jeff Saturday by Wrong Day of the Week
By Liam McKeone
Jeff Saturday's dalliance with the NFL sidelines last year was brief and ESPN brought him back for the 2023 season. Saturday has been surprisingly willing to talk about his experience with the Indianapolis Colts and he's always been a decent enough studio analyst so it's added value for the everyday lineup. On Tuesday, Saturday joined the network's big offseason addition, Shannon Sharpe, alongside Stephen A. Smith for some First Take action and his name tripped Sharpe up.
While getting into the meat of his rant Sharpe went to address Saturday but called him Friday instead. A classic miscue.
I say it a lot but honestly, can't believe this doesn't happen more often on television. A last name like that combined with the bright lights of the camera often leads to missteps like this.
Jeff Friday doesn't roll off the tongue the same way, but it's not the worst possibilty. A quick ranking of the possible last names for Jeff:
1. Jeff Saturday (of course)
2. Jeff Sunday
3. Jeff Friday
4. Jeff Thursday
5. Jeff Tuesday
6. Jeff Wednesday
7. Jeff Monday
Can't wait to see which day Sharpe substitutes next time.