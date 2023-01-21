Shannon Sharpe Had a Heated Confrontation With the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's Dad
The Memphis Grizzlies played the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN on Friday night. FS1's Shannon Sharpe was sitting courtisde and found himself involved with the players and Ja Morant's father. According to ESPN things started with Sharpe exchanging words with Dillon Brooks. Then Steven Adams and Ja Morant got involved and eventually, Tee Morant.
After Sharpe and Brooks were yelling at each other Ja Morant walked towards him telling him "sit yo ass down." That's when Adams stepped in and Morant's father got involved.
Sharpe apparently was escorted to the tunnel where he cooled down, gave a brief statement to ESPN's Dave McMenamin and returned to his seat.
Here are a couple angles from the stands.
This is one of the wilder things you will ever seen, but the most surprising part is that one of the co-hosts of Undisputed showed up at a Lakers game and got into it with players and Skip Bayless and LeBron James weren't involved.
UPDATE: Despite Sharpe's quote to ESPN, he at least hugged it out with Tee Morant.