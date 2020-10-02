Shams Charania Scooped Everyone on Donald Trump's Positive COVID-19 Test
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 02 2020
Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. That news was confirmed from the man himself late Thursday night when he tweeted that he and the first lady had both contracted the virus. What was even more shocking than the diagnosis was the fact that NBA reporter Shams Charania seems to have gotten the scoop before anyone.
Yes, Charania posted a tweet a few minutes before the major news organizations and political reporters did. Like much of the big NBA news over the past few years, Shams got there first.
Man, that guy just scoops everyone. Bear in mind, I don't think Charania has ever had a political scoop before and now he gets the biggest of the century. That's incredible.
Sure, Adrian Wojnarowski scooped Charania on Doc Rivers' deal with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day, but now we know that was because Shams was working on something bigger.
I'm sure there's a story here but it's hilarious that political reporters work their entire lives for a scoop that big and Charania just fired it out like it was a normal Thursday night.