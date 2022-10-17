Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons Have a Show on FanDuelTV
FanDuelTV is launching an NBA show with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Shams Charania. The show, called Run It Back, will run Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings on the rebranded horse racing channel. It will be hosted by Beadle and Parsons with Charania appearing as a "frequent guest." The news was first reported on Friday by our old friend Ryan Glasspiegel and one of his co-workers at the New York Post. Via a press release:
Run it Back will cover all things NBA with Beadle and Parsons discussing the day’s biggest NBA games, interesting match-ups and most talked about storylines from around the league. Charania will join Beadle and Parsons offering daily contributions and interesting news nuggets only he can deliver. Popular NBA content creator Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) will serve as the show’s producer and an on-air contributor as well.
This will put a face on the partnership between FanDuel and one of the NBA's two biggest newsbreakers. Here's how that will work, via the press release.
In addition to making regular appearances on Run it Back, Charania will partner with FanDuel and use FanDuel Sportsbook odds exclusively in his news reporting on social media. This is a first of its kind integration where one of the NBA’s leading journalists will source news from an official NBA sportsbook partner in his tweets and content. In keeping with its commitment to safer gambling and sports integrity, FanDuel and Charania agreed that he will be prohibited from signing up for FanDuel daily fantasy sports (DFS) and sportsbook account.
As for Parsons, this appears to be his first real role in a shot of any type. He doesn't even have a podcast. Unlike Michelle Beadle who hosts her own show, What Did I Miss? and recently started an F1 pod with The Kid Mero for Amazon.