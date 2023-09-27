Roundup: Shakira Charged With Tax Fraud; Phillies Clinch Top NL Wild Card Spot; Lou Holtz Fires Back at Ryan Day
Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson dies at 88 ... WGA strike to end Wednesday ... Shakira charged with tax fraud in Spain ... House Republicans gain some momentum after embarrassing week ... Senate advances short-term budget deal ... FTC and 17 states file antitrust suit against Amazon ... Trump and company liable for fraud in New York lawsuit ... Las Vegas hospitality workers authorize strike at major resorts ... Rising loan costs are hurting riskier companies ... A review of "The Kill Room" ... Bill Maher bringing show back on Friday ... The Cubs lost thanks to a brutal error ... Phillies clinch top NL wild card spot ... Lou Holtz fired back at Ryan Day ... The Giants' clubhouse sounds like a mess ...
A look back at Ohio State's final, game-winning drive to beat Notre Dame.
A breakdown of Bill Belichick being furious at refs.
Cody Rhodes told Dale Earnhardt Jr. a story about their fathers.
Jim Downey shared an office with Bill Murray at Saturday Night Live.
