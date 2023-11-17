Roundup: Shakira At the Latin Grammys; A's Are Moving to Las Vegas; Ronald Acuna, Shohei Ohtani Win MVPs
Ronald Acuna, Shohei Ohtani win MLB MVP Awards ... MLB owners approve A's move to Las Vegas ... Latest updates on Israel-Gaza conflict ... George Santos won't seek re-election ... I-10 in Los Angeles ready to re-open after fire ... IBM suspends advertising on Twitter due to antisemitic content ... Elon Musk endorsed antisemitic tweet ... U.S.-China power balance has shifted ... Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of killing pro cyclist ... Shakira went to the Latin Grammys ... David Letterman is returning to "The Late Show" as a guest ... Ke Huy Quan begged to join the Star Wars universe ... The Ravens dominated the Bengals ... Joe Burrow injured his wrist ... Mark Andrews suffers likely season-ending ankle injury ... Steve Kerr calls Draymond Green's actions "inexcusable" ... Jim Harbaugh accepts three-game Big Ten suspension ... Charissa Thompson admitted to making up sideline reports ...
Highlights from the USMNT's 3-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League.
GQ's first video cover story with Andre 3000.
Carmelo Anthony braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Bill Hader does a solid Charles Bronson impression.
Pearl Jam -- "Dissident"