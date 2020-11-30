Shaka Smart's Hair Has Twitter in Shock
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30, 2020, 3:19 PM EST
Shaka Smart and Texas had their first big game of the season on Monday as they topped Davidson 78-76 in the first round of the Maui Invitational. With the broadcast on ESPN2, most of the nation was finally exposed to the new, folliclely-rich version of Smart. It was quite a shock.
Texas pulled off a big win late to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, but all anyone wanted to talk about was Smart's hair. Since his early days coaching VCU back in 2009, Smart has always rocked a shaved head. He's changed that look up dramatically:
Twitter was abuzz about the changed look:
I have a feeling this is going to be a recurring discussion all season. He looks completely different.