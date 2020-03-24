Seth Rollins Cut One of His Best Promos Yet Monday Night on Raw
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 24 2020
Seth Rollins confronted Kevin Owens in an empty arena Monday night on Raw. He proceeded to cut one of his best promos in years.
Rollins went off at length about how he helped build the modern WWE, and through his hard work so many of the good things the company has to offer have been created. It was the kind of promo CM Punk would have done in 2011, and it was fantastic.
Check it out:
That was outstanding. Truly great mic work from Rollins.
Rollins and Owens are set to do battle at Wrestlemania 36, which will take place on April 4- 5. It should be a fantastic match between two of the best the WWE has to offer. If that promo was any indication, Rollins will be ready to perform.