Seth Rollins May Have Ended The Rock's Career With the New Nickname, 'Diarrhea Dwayne'
The entire landscape of professional wrestling shifted on Monday night as Seth Rollins unveiled his new nickname for the athlete and actor now formerly known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That nickname, which was debuted during what must have been the most devastating promo ever cut in the history of the any promotion, was "Diarrhea Dwayne." Here. Watch history.
There's simply no coming back from that. Not if you just pooped your pants at recess on Taco Tuesday. And not if you're a world famous athlete, entertainer and businessman worth than a quarter of a billion dollars.
The Rock... er, Diarrhea Dwayne, sorry... Diarrhea Dwayne is literally on the board of directors of the company that now runs WWE. Can you imagine another scenario where a member of the board was called Diarrhea on national television? Even Kendall Roy at his lowest moment never suffered such betrayal and humiliation.
Johnson's career is probably over now. He'll certainly never be able to work in this town again. And worse yet, how can you ever watch any of his old movies and still take them seriously? Here's a quick sample of all you'll be able to see when you try.
Fast 6 through X could never have existed after that.
They probably had to wake Bob Iger up in the middle of the night like in that scene from The Social Network.
Sir, we have a problem at the studio. We're going to need to push the Moana 2 release date and do a complete reshoot... Seth Rollins called him 'Diarrhea Dwayne.'
And you can forget about that Ballers rewatch podcast you were thinking about. The United Football League is now doomed as well. Our pop culture past, present and futures have all been forever changed by a man in a neon turtleneck and there's nothing any of you Jabronis can do about it.