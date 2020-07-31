Seriously Though, What DID Happen to the Gray in LeBron James' Beard?
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 31 2020
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers played the Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of TNT's bubble header on Thursday night. LeBron James had 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one game-winning basket and zero gray in his beard. WAIT, WHAT WAS THAT LAST PART!?
If Skip Bayless and I recall correctly, earlier this week LeBron James clearly had gray in his beard. Yup, here's a picture. Look at the gray in his beard. Look at it!
So where did it go? What happened to it? Did it just disappear? How did he do this? Is he magical? Did he invent time travel? Is it cheating if a younger LeBron James enters the Disney bubble and plays for the Lakers? Does it matter as long as he has quarantined? Could he dominate the bubble, win the championship and then travel back to the time where he came from and warn us about coronavirus?
Why hasn't he already done this? Why wasn't it the first thing he did when he got here? How did he show up and prioritize winning a championship over going back in time to stop this? Is that where the current, gray-beareded version of LeBron went? I don't see anything changing so he's obviously not doing anything about it in the past. Did he go further into the future to replace an older LeBron to give his future team a better shot at another title? Why haven't any of the LeBron's from this timeline done anything about this? Does this mean LeBron actually cares more about winning than Michael Jordan who - as far as we know - has never traveled through time to do anything, let alone compete in a bubble scenario for an NBA championship?
What happened indeed.