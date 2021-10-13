Sergiño Dest Scored Incredible Goal for U.S. Against Costa Rica
Sergiño Dest made a mistake in the first minute Wednesday night against Costa Rica that cost the United States men's national team dearly. The USMNT trailed 1-0 early as a result. The 20-year-old right back made up for it 24 minutes later with a cracking strike that showed his quality and tied the match.
Here's a look at the goal:
That's just a banger of a goal out of a world class youngster and it gave the U.S. momentum in a home World Cup qualifying match it feels like the squad needs to win. It was also the U.S.'s first first-half goal in a staggering nine matches.
As the match kicked off, the U.S. got off on the wrong foot thanks to Dest and a mistake by keeper Zach Steffen. As Costa Rica's Ronald Matarrita rushed down the left side, Dest had him covered. But when Matarrita sent a cross into the box, Dest got lazy and followed him out of bounds. The ball was then put on net by Keysher Fuller, Steffen misplayed it, and it rolled into the net. Had Dest not been lazy and jumped back into the play, Jonathan Moya would have been offsides on the play, negating the goal. As it was, the rest of the USMNT thought he was and pleaded with the sideline official.
Here's a look at how it all went down:
Dest's goal made up for that mistake, but that's the kind of screw up that can't happen. Hopefully he learned his lesson.