SEC Promotes Awful Walker Hayes Song 'Y'all Life' and Got Roasted Into Oblivion
The SEC faced some serious backlash on Friday and it had nothing to do with conference expansion. No, this time it was because of a tune that appeared specifically aimed at commercialization. The SEC's Twitter account posted a Walker Hayes song called "Y'all Life" and declared it, "just might be the song of football season right here!" and asked Hayes if he wanted to collaborate.
Twitter was so averse to the notion that users absolutely roasted the SEC. Eventually the conference deleted the tweet.
Here's a screenshot of it:
And here's the song:
Look, I'm not going to hate on Walker Hayes for trying to make money. God bless him in that pursuit. But that song is awful and is clearly pandering to every country/small town stereotype in the book. All I can think of when I hear it is Bo Burnham's country song:
Here's how some on Twitter reacted to the clip:
Hayes is the mastermind behind the song "Fancy Life" that was in the Applebee's ad that drove everyone insane last college football season. Maybe he was the wrong guy to promote here. Just a thought.