SEC Football Power Rankings Week 5 By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 23 2019

Plenty of idle squads pop up in our conference rankings, but there's a potential newcomer ready to usurp Alabama after a big win.

1. Georgia (4-0)

Last Week: W 23-17 vs. Notre Dame

Top Performer: QB Jake Fromm (20-of-26, 187 yards, TD)

This Week: Idle (Next Game: 10/5 @ Tennessee)



The Bulldogs are known for their offensive firepower in Fromm and DeAndre Swift, but it was the defense that came up big on Saturday, limiting the Fighting Irish to 14 first downs and 46 rushing yards in a big non-conference win.

2. Alabama (4-0)

Last Week: W 49-7 vs. Southern Mississippi

Top Performer: QB Tua Tagovailoa (17-for-21, 293 yards, 5 TD)

This Week: Saturday vs. Mississippi (3:30 p.m., CBS)



No brownie points for beating up on a Conference USA foe, but another game, another five passing touchdowns for Tagovailoa, who better enjoy the victories now before the Miami Dolphins unceremoniously scoop him up next spring.

3. Auburn (4-0)

Last Week: W 28-20 @ Texas A&M

Top Performer: DT Derrick Brown (4 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks)

This Week: Saturday vs. Mississippi State (7:00 p.m., ESPN)



That win against Oregon in Arlington looms large on the Tigers' slate because the the upcoming ledger doesn't get much easier, as, after College Station, trips to Gainesville and Baton Rouge make for a particularly scary October.

4. LSU (4-0)

Last Week: W 66-38 @ Vanderbilt

Top Performer: WR Ja'Marr Chase (10 receptions, 229 yards, 4 TD)

This Week: Idle (Next Game: 10/5 vs. Utah State)



Joe Burrow (6 touchdown passes) can break as many Tiger records as he wants, but the conference's elite isn't going to be as forgiving of 38 points allowed.

5. Florida (4-0)

Last Week: W 34-3 vs. Tennessee

Top Performer: DB Amari Burney (5 tackles, 1 INT)

This Week: Saturday vs. Towson (4:00 p.m., SEC Network)

There are still things to work on, but if Kyle Trask (20-of-28, 293 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT in his first career start) is the long-sought answer at quarterback, the Gators can be truly dangerous.

6. Texas A&M (2-2)

Last Week: L 28-20 vs. #8 Auburn

Top Performer: QB Kellen Mond (31-of-49, 335 yards, 2 TD)

This Week: Saturday vs. Arkansas (12:00 p.m., ESPN)



Much like his debut, year two of the Jimbo Fisher era seems to be destined for decency undermined by oh-so-close efforts against elite, ranked competition.

7. Mississippi State (3-1)

Last Week: W 28-13 vs. Kentucky

Top Performer: RB Kylin Hill (26 carries, 120 yards, 3 TD)

This Week: Saturday @ #7 Auburn (7:00 p.m., ESPN)



The Bulldogs recovered from a tough nonconference loss to Kansas State with a sound win over Kentucky behind a rushing attack that put up 241 yards (Garrett Schrader added 125 on 11 carries).

8. Missouri (3-1)

Last Week: W 34-14 vs. South Carolina

Top Performer: QB Kelly Bryant (19-of-33, 227 yards, 2 TD)

This Week: Idle (Next Game: 10/5 vs. Troy)



Beating up on a reeling Gamecocks squad may not seem like much, but the Tigers will be pleased with anything they can get after the opening weekend disaster in Wyoming.

9. Mississippi (2-2)

Last Week: L 28-20 vs. #23 Cal

Top Performer: WR Elijah Moore (11 receptions, 102 yards)

This Week: Saturday @ #2 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Controversy reigned in a narrow loss at home to the ranked Golden Bears, but it's hard to beat anyone when you let up 373 passing yards.

10. Kentucky (2-2)

Last Week: L 28-13 @ Mississippi State

Top Performer: WR Lynn Bowden Jr. (166 total offensive yards)

This Week: Saturday @ South Carolina (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

The football fun may be over for the time being in Lexington, as a listless showing against the Bulldogs probably makes these next two games against South Carolina and Arkansas must-wins if they want to fell more comfortable about bowl eligibility.

11. Vanderbilt (0-3)

Last Week: L 66-38 vs. #4 LSU

Top Performer: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (20 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD)

This Week: Saturday vs. Northern Illinois (12:00 p.m., SEC Network)



Nice as it is to put up 38 points on LSU, the Commodores' 46 points allowed per game is worst amongst all Power Five teams.

12. South Carolina (1-3)

Last Week: L 34-14 @ Missouri

Top Performer: WR Bryan Edwards (6 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD)

This Week: Saturday vs. Kentucky (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)



Winless against FBS competition, the Gamecocks followed up a respectable effort against Alabama with a dud of a performance on and off the field.

13. Arkansas (2-2)

Last Week: L 31-24 vs. San Jose State

Top Performer: WR Mike Woods (4 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD)

This Week: Saturday vs. #23 Texas A&M (12:00 p.m., ESPN)



There's still hope for the Razorbacks, but any loss against a Group of Five school that hadn't beaten a Power Five team in over a decade is going to do you no favors in lists such as these.

14. Tennessee (1-3)

Last Week: L 34-3 @ #9 Florida

Top Performer: LB Henry To'o To'o (8 tackles, 1 fumble recovery)

This Week: Idle (Next Game: 10/5 vs. Georgia)

Losing to the Gators is nothing new...Tennessee has gone 1-14 in the rivalry since 2005...but the fact it was such a woeful fight (252 yards of offense) can not be well for the future fortunes of this program.