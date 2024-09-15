Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 15.
WATCH: Seahawks vs Patriots Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Seahawks' defense took advantage of the Broncos starting a rookie quarterback in their season opener, beating Denver 26-20. Kenneth Walker rushed for over 100 yards and a score, capitalizing on three forced turnovers. Walker may miss this game, and the Seahawks will need Zach Charbonnet to step up if their starter sits out.
The Patriots made Joe Burrow and the Bengals look pedestrian last Sunday, and they will look to carry the momentum from their Week 1 win into this matchup. Rhamondre Stevenson was a workhorse in the opener, carrying the ball 25 times on his way to a 120-yard rushing day. Look for New England to feed their running back again in this one.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Seahawks vs Patriots Live | Stream free on Fubo
Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, September 15th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks (-165) vs New England Patriots (+140)
Spread: SF -3
O/U: 38.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.