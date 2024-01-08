Seattle's Riq Woolen Celebrated Win Over Cardinals By Grabbing Junk
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals, 21-20, to get to 9-8 on the season, but they won't be going to the playoffs because the Green Bay Packers also won on Sunday. While Seattle will watch the postseason from home, there was plenty to celebrate. They beat a division opponent, finished with a winning record, and safety Julian Love had a baby and made the NFL's Pro Bowl.
Now that's something worth celebrating. But the celebration didn't begin in the locker room. It started on the field when Matt Prater's field goal attempt went wide right as time expired. That's when you can see Riq Woolen run across the screen grabbing his junk.
This is absolutely one of the more aggressive celebrations you will ever see. Especially when the player didn't do anything during the play except for be on the field while a kicker missed a long field goal attempt. Most people would experience relief.
I guess some people just experience joy in different ways. Woolen must have been very excited about the celebratory cigar he knew was waiting in the locker room.