Sean Payton Screamed at Russell Wilson, Then Denied It and Said It Was No One's Business
By Kyle Koster
The Denver Broncos got curb-stomped by the Detroit Lions last night in what could ultimately prove to be a disastrous blow to their playoff charge. And Sean Payton was hot about it. But that's not any of my business or any of your business. It's no one's business that he got really upset after the Broncos wasted nearly half the third quarter trying to cut into a 28-7 disadvantage and had to settle for a field goal thanks to some iffy officiating and one of those pesky offensive offsides penalties reared its ugly head.
It's no one's business that NFL Network caught him laying into his quarterback on the sideline. If, like, that's even what he was doing, man. There's no way to prove anything.
Payton stood at the podium postgame with a straight face and said he wasn't yelling at Wilson — he was just upset about the call. And even if he had been having an animated discussion about something that angered him, that would be an A-B conversation so see yourself out.
Sure thing, man, It's not exactly the event of the century or anything to get incensed over, but it's worth reminding people that when players or coaches are disingenuous or condescending to the media, they're essentially doing the same thing to the public. They think so little of your interest in what happened out there that they believe they can lie and be a dick about it because you ultimately don't matter.
It's a fun ecosystem. But then again maybe we're the jerks for having the temerity to have some interest in what one of the more high-profile coaches was screaming at one of the league's most intriguing and polarizing quarterbacks.