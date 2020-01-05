Sean Payton Blew Vikings Game for the Saints By Bobby Burack | Jan 05 2020 Sean Payton, Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a game that most thought would be a slam dunk win, the Saints were outplayed, outclassed, and, most importantly, vastly out coached. Due to several ill-advised, late-game decisions by the superior coach -- Sean Payton -- the Saints are going home after the first weekend of the playoffs.

The first head-scratching decision came when Payton elected to not use the Saints remaining timeout before the two-minute warning. The Saints got the ball back with under two minutes to go. Had they called the timeout, they would have had around two minutes and 30 seconds. While this one could be justified, the rest cannot be.

For some reason, Payton decided to play for the tie on the Saints final possession of the game, down 20-17. The play-calling was not aggressive and the use of that one timeout continued to be atrocious. Payton didn't call timeout after a 14-yard completion to Jared Cook, but instead sent Drew Brees to spike the ball with the clock ticking down to the 21-second mark. As confusing as that was, it got worse: A false start penalty was called with 21 seconds remaining. At this point, you'd assume Payton would have to use that timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff, which would effectively end their chances to win. But, no, he didn't even do that.

Payton settled for the risk of a 49-yard game-tying (not winning) field goal. That is despite having one of the best quarterbacks ever and the NFL's best wide receiver. But none of that mattered to Payton. He instead, for some reason, trusted his defense that was getting torched all game long. Either that, or he was convinced his team would win the coin toss.

Once overtime began, Payton's defense continued to struggle, gave up a down-filed pass, and, to no surprise at this point, lost.

Payton's lack of belief in his offense, inexcusable clock management, and failure to get the better team ready for a matchup with the Vikings, has the Saints getting ready to clean out their lockers.