Sean McVay Was Offered a 'Monday Night Football' Gig And He Should Have Taken It
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 12 2020
ESPN asked Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay if he wanted to join their Monday Night Football crew. It goes without saying that McVay, 34, turned them down. Via the New York Post:
ESPN talked to Rams coach Sean McVay about being a “Monday Night Football” analyst, sources told The Post. ESPN executives think McVay could be a standout in the booth, somewhat like Jon Gruden. McVay is just 34, has already been to a Super Bowl and is under contract, but a conversation was had. It didn’t happen, but it was left at that if McVay wants to leave coaching ESPN would be interested in having him in the booth.
McVay should have taken the job. McVay is currently under contract with the Rams through 2023, but the Monday Night Football gig probably pays as well, with fewer headaches. Two seasons removed from the Super Bowl, McVay is coming off a 9-7 season. If the Rams drop to .500 this year, the hot seat isn't that far off. It seems impossible, but Ron Rivera coached the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance two seasons before McVay took over the Rams. Now he's coaching a team with no name.
If McVay was good in the booth, he'd have a job forever. If he stops winning football games, the opportunity to be in the MNF booth might go away forever. It's not to say this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it could be. What if the Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick booth is really good?
I mean, once a football coach attains any sort of success, he basically ensures he'll find work in that field forever. There will always be other teams interested in McVay as a head coach or offensive coordinator. There will always be networks looking to make room for a capable analyst. It's just that if McVay had turned to announcing at this point in his life, all that would definitely still be there. He made his choice. Was it the right one?