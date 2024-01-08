Sean McDermott Rips Josh Allen For Throwing Short of the End Zone, Letting Clock Expire in First Half
Josh Allen really screwed up a sequence at the end of the first half of the Buffalo Bills' pivotal Week 18 showdown with the Miami Dolphins. Sean McDermott was not pleased with him and blasted the Pro Bowl quarterback during an on-field interview.
The Bills trailed the Dolphins 14-7 with 11 seconds left in the half, with the ball at Miami's 11-yard line and no timeouts. Allen dropped back and threw a pass to running back Ty Johnson short of the goal line and he was tackled in bounds. The Bills raced to spike the ball but ran out of time.
Watch:
McDermott was asked about the sequence just after it happened and he was not happy:
The Bills are in the playoffs, but they'd prefer to go in as AFC East champs. Unfortunately, they're not playing like it. If their first half is any indication, they're fine with the Dolphins beating them and claiming the division title. Allen has been straight up awful Sunday night, with that sequence plus two interceptions on throws into the end zone.