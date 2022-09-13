Seahawks - Broncos Game Ends With Most Questionable Decision of Nathaniel Hackett's Life
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos, 17-16, in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle to end Week 1. The game will be remembered forever as the time that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett chose to let the clock run down so Brandon McManus could attempt (and miss) a 64-yard field goal instead of let Wilson try and pick up five yards with a minute left in the game.
This might be one of those things where you had to be there watching live because it was absolutely insane. The Broncos just spent a ton to acquire Russell Wilson, presumably for moments just like this. And instead they just let the seconds tick off the clock so they could attempt one of the longest field goals in the history of the NFL. And it missed. The decision was so bad the football gods didn't even grant them a heartbreaking DOINK.
This honestly has to be a decision that has never once been made in an NFL game. They didn't even take a timeout to discuss the possibility of going for it on fourth down! This decision was made without Wilson's input with a full minute remaining in the game!
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were understandably confused. As were the rest of us. Good lord.