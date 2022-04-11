Roundup: Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters; Brie Larson Joins 'Fast & Furious 10'; Joel Embiid Wins Scoring Title
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters ... JoJo Siwa did not get an invite to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards .... French presidential election headed to a run-off ... The Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence for criminal referral against Donald Trump ... Trump endorsed Dr. Oz ... Puerto Rico had an island-wide power outage ... Brie Larson joins the Fast & Furious ... Joe Biden to release rule on "ghost guns" ... Tiger Woods completed a pretty incredible Masters performance ... Woods will play at The Open ... Ukraine prepping for massive attack in the East ... JetBlue is cutting its summer schedule ... Six reasons why stocks are rallying ... Seattle Kraken signed Matty Beniers to a three-year deal ... Joel Embiid is first international player to win NBA scoring title ...
Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft [CBS Sports]
The NBA will keep the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City and not stand up for trans kids [MSNBC]
Tiger Woods' Grand Slam iron set sold for $5 million [ESPN]
Andrew Vaughn is showing off his offseason work [The Athletic]
Recapping Scottie Scheffler's impressive masters victory [The Ringer]
Yep, Cody Bellinger still looks terrible [The Big Lead]
What do the police do when they have to pull over a driverless vehicle?
Aw man...
This was insane.
Johnny Cash -- "Cocaine Blues" (live at Folsom State Prison)