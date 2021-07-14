Scottie Pippen Put His House on AirBnB For $92 So People Can Watch the Olympics (No Parties Allowed)
Scottie Pippen is putting his home on AirBnB for three non-consecutive nights during the Summer Olympics. For $92 you and three friends can stay at the "home court" of the six-time NBA Champion and two time Olympic gold medalist for one night.
Why? That is unclear.
The listing is very specifically for four people to watch the Tokyo Olympics. It includes just two queen beds, which means you'll have access to one or two of the home's six bedrooms. So it's ideal for a family or a pair of couples who met and bonded over a love of international competition. There will be breakfast provided and "onsite staff." It also sounds like guests will get to take home clothes fromNike's Medal Stand Collection which has to be worth $92 alone.
Maybe the best part of this listing is that it really sounds like it was written by Scottie Pippen and it very well may have been. It sounds like Scottie Pippen loves the Olympics and really wants you to get to know him a little. Here are some highlights form the listing.
The opportunity to lounge in my personal movie theater and watch the Olympic Games on NBCUniversal’s broadcast networks and streaming services during the days of the stays, including men’s and women’s basketball. Plus, guests can watch footage of the team’s historic 1992 run in Barcelona.
A chance to relax outdoors by the pool, complete with an outdoor television so you don’t miss a moment of the Olympic Games - even while swimming. It’s one of my favorite things to do, other than play hoops.
Pippen previously showed off the outdoor television to Architectural Digest last year. This man loves watching basketball in the hot tub.
At the bottom of the information about the house, it says that AirBnB will make a donation to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, which explains part of what is going on here. As for Pippen's role, he might just want to show off the house.
Scottie and Larsa Pippen actually put this six bedroom five and a half bathroom house up for sale for $3.1 million in 2016 and reduced to $2.25 million in 2018. It is currently off the market, but maybe this will ignite some interest.