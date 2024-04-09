Roundup: Scarlett Johansson in 'Fly Me to the Moon'; UConn Repeats as Champions; Elly De La Cruz's Big Night
UConn showed its dominance in championship game win over Purdue ... Relive Monday's total solar eclipse ... Tesla settles lawsuit over man's death in a crash ... Joe Biden announced new plans for student debt relief ... Stock futures are flat heading into Tuesday ... Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's immunity claim ... Haiti's gangs are buying guns from the U.S. ... U.S. makes fresh ceasefire proposal for Israel-Gaza war ... First look at Scarlett Johansson in "Fly Me to the Moon" ... Robert Downey Jr. says he'd happily return as "Iron Man" ... Billie Eilish announces release date for new album ... Elly De La Cruz had a hell of a night ... South Carolina's win over Iowa in women's title game scored 18.7 million viewers ... Red Sox, rookie Ceddanne Rafaela agree to extension ...
Highlights from UConn's national title game win over Purdue.
Here's this year's One Shining Moment.
Elly De La Cruz's two home runs Monday night came in very different ways.
Full segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes from WWE Raw.
Highlights from the Padres' nine-run comeback against the Cubs.
Flogging Molly -- "What's Left of the Flag"