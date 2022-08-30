SB Nation Shutting Down Several Fan Sites
A handful of SB Nation fan sites have announced they are being shuttered on September 30th, which marks the end of the third fiscal quarter of 2022. Part of Vox Media, SB Nation bills itself as "the largest independent sports media brand," with "over 300 fan-centric team communities."
Impacted by the decision are Cowboys Ride For Free, which covers Oklahoma State, For Whom the Cowbell Tolls, focused on Mississippi State, Big East Coast Bias, and Team Speed Kills, an SEC-focused site. Against All Enemies, covering the service academies, also said it is being sunset.
Other sites have announced they will continue.
While the model of hiring thousands of young, hungry writers to produce content has yielded some less-than-ideal conditions over the years, it has also afforded many an opportunity they otherwise would not have been able to maximize. SB Nation's fan sites are rife with success stories, some who have expressed their frustration with the decision that will result in these sites' writers not being able to follow a similar path.