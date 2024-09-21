San Jose State vs Washington State, prediction, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The San Jose State Spartans head north to Pullman, Washington to take on the Washington State Cougars in a battle of the undefeated under the lights on Friday night at Gesa Field.
San Jose State has been flying under the radar, but make no mistake they’re one of the hottest teams in college football. Their defense has held teams to 17 points in two games as they look to shut down the Cougar offense tonight.
Meanwhile, Washington State is riding the wave of momentum after their 24-19 win over in-state rivals Washington in the latest edition of the Apple Cup. Quarterback John Mateer was on fire for the day, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown, while also leading the team on the ground with 62 rushing yards and 2 more scores.
San Jose State vs. Washington State
- Date: Friday, September 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Prediction:
Both teams are playing fantastic football, but it’s tough to bet against Washington State at home, especially with John Mateer playing at such a high level. The Spartans will bring their A-game defensively, and they’ll make life tough for the Cougars, but in the end, Washington State’s playmakers will make just enough big plays to come out on top.
Final score prediction: Washington State 27, San Jose State 20.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
San Jose State vs. Washington State (-12.5)
O/U: 55.5
