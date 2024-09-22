San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: free live stream, time and channel, how to watch
The Los Angeles Rams and the San Fransisco 49ers will square off in a Week 3 NFC divisional matchup on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams are reeling after one of the toughest defeats of Week 2, falling to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 41-10. Adding to their struggles, the Rams have suffered two significant blows to their offense, losing standout wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to injuries. With these key players sidelined, the Rams will face an uphill battle as they look to regroup and pull off a win on Sunday.
WATCH: 49ers vs. Rams Live | Stream free on Fubo
The 49ers are dealing with significant injuries on offense as well, including running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been placed on IR, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. To make matters worse, the 49ers are coming off an upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where they fell 23-17. They will look to their defense to step up and make plays and keep them in this game
San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
San Fransisco 49ers (-6.5) at Los Angeles Rams
O/U: 43.5
