San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 15.
The 49ers looked ready to make another trip to the Super Bowl as the NFC representative after beating the Jets 32-19 on Monday night. Jordan Mason filled in with ease for Christian McCaffrey. Mason rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. With McCaffrey out once again, the third-year back is ready to take on another full workload.
The Vikings surprised some people in Week 1 by dominating the Giants 28-6. Aaron Jones ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in his Minnesota debut, and Sam Darnold only threw five incompletions. They now face a much more difficult task of trying to take down one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the league.
This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.
San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
