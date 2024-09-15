The Big Lead

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the NFL action this week between the 49ers and the Vikings in Week 2 live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Week 2 49ers vs Vikings / Coley Cleary
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 15.

WATCH: 49ers vs Vikings Live | Stream free on Fubo

The 49ers looked ready to make another trip to the Super Bowl as the NFC representative after beating the Jets 32-19 on Monday night. Jordan Mason filled in with ease for Christian McCaffrey. Mason rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. With McCaffrey out once again, the third-year back is ready to take on another full workload.

The Vikings surprised some people in Week 1 by dominating the Giants 28-6. Aaron Jones ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in his Minnesota debut, and Sam Darnold only threw five incompletions. They now face a much more difficult task of trying to take down one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the league.

This is a great Week 2 matchup between two playoff hopeful teams, make sure to tune in.

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

  • Date: Sunday, September 15
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

San Francisco 49ers (-225) vs Minnesota Vikings (+190)

Spread: SF -4.5

O/U: 46.5

