Videos Of San Diego Flooding Are Incredible
A significant rain storm hit Southern California on Monday and it caused some serious problems. In San Diego, low-lying areas flooded to an incredible degree, turning streets into rivers and drowning or washing away cars throughout the day. The footage from the storm was pretty staggering.
Check out some of these videos below:
Crazy stuff.
I live in San Diego and we're not used to getting a ton of rain. We simply don't have the infrastructure to handle it, especially when it all comes at the same time. The thing is, the flooding was all over town, it wasn't isolated to one area.
The rain has stopped and the rest of the week is supposed to be clear, so the water will drain out in a day or so. But still, it was a pretty insane day in America's Finest City. That was more flooding than I've seen in years.