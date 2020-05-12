Sammy Watkins Believes He is An Alien
By Liam McKeone | May 12 2020
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report released a profile on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former top-10 pick Sammy Watkins, and it is the wildest thing you will read today. There are plenty of interesting and perhaps inspiring tidbits from Watson about his struggles with depression in Buffalo and why he struggled so much up north after getting drafted. But most of the interview is about Watkins' world view, more specifically the constant battle of evil vs. good that we all engage in daily. It strays into bizarre territory, to say the least.
It kicks off with Watkins explaining the fragility of life as he sees it:
All of the things we think are bad…aren't bad. God could be Satan, Watkins explains. Jesus could be Lucifer. Watkins started to feel a dragon-like, snake-like presence around him, and then, when he went for a drive, he saw something that petrifies him to this day. He doesn't dare vocalize details, doesn't dare risk welcoming this sight back into his life. But it horrified him. It was demonic. It made one thing clear to Watkins: "There's s--t that can happen in this world that can take your life, my life, if it wants to," he says.
Then he gets into the concept of religion:
He believes in a god, a higher power, but, no, his belief system can't be neatly packaged into a Wikipedia page. He begins by looking around the New Orleans-themed Big Easy. Two older gents at the bar are debating how Bernie Sanders is going to pay for his campaign promises, a dog that was barking on the patio just left with its family and jazz blares as two of four ceiling fans slowly rotate. But, Watkins explains with a grin, there's something else here that's present. Something beyond three-dimensional comprehension. He's convinced we only see 1 percent of this universe. And tapping into the "unseen" world—other dimensions—obsesses Watkins.
Watkins predicted he would have exactly 114 yards in the AFC Championship Game last year, which he chalks up to the human ability to see other dimensions when they go to sleep:
We all die constantly without ever knowing it. Wait...what? He chuckles. It's simple, really. Sleep is not just sleep. Dreams are not just dreams. Watkins believes we enter another dimension where, he explains, some humans have mastered the ability to manifest outcomes into the physical world. Watkins? He's getting there. He knows all NFL games are actually played the night before in dreams. On the eve of January's AFC championship, he says he told his wife that he'd have exactly 114 yards.
Here's Watkins breaking down his 198-yard outing against Jacksonville in Week 1 last year, where he says he was able to command the movements of the defender's body, which is why he was so successful that day:
His Week 1 eruption for 198 yards and three touchdowns this past season in Jacksonville? Whatever Watkins told his body to do, it did—and whatever he told a defender's body to do, it did. He remembers saying "no, no, no, no" to one player and seeing those words cast a spell, freezing the defender in place.
Watkins' soul jumps from body to body:
To other dimensions. He can't see them yet, but he can feel them. After one of his teammates scored a touchdown last fall, another Chiefs player stormed in Watkins' direction to shout, "Good s--t, Sammy!" Watkins looked at him, dumbfounded. His interpretation for the mistaken identity? His soul had leaped into the player who actually scored.
He also believes he's an alien and saw someone teleport.
Not only did Watkins believe. Watkins told him he once witnessed someone teleport. Before Davis knew it, they were talking about spaceships. (Watkins says he's seen one.) And aliens. (Watkins believes he himself is one.)
Yeah, all that is something, huh? But hey, whatever makes Watkins tick.
As far as the Chiefs are concerned, they should maybe be a touch worried about the part where Watkins says it will be World War III if he doesn't get his touches next season:
"I'm praying and hope they do right by me if I go back," he says. "If they don't, it's going to be World War III. Seriously. Because I feel like I've been doing everything in my power to stay positive, to continue to uplift everybody on the team. To put myself last, to literally always put myself last."
He's currently under contract for $9 million next season on a one-year deal after thoughts of retirement. It would seem Watkins' search for inner peace does not include ceding targets in a stacked Kansas City offense.