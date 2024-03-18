Sam Hauser Suffers Incredibly Swift Announcer Jinx While Chasing NBA History
The Boston Celtics blew out the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon. Sam Hauser started in place of Jaylen Brown and went off, scoring 30 points, all on three-pointers. Hauser could have had a shot at breaking the NBA record for most three-pointers in a game, but sprained his ankle with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Since Hauser only rolled his ankle and was able to immediately walk off the court on his own, I think it's safe for everyone to laugh at the absurdity of this clip. First, it begins with NBC Sports Boston's Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine discussing whether or not Hauser would break Klay Thompson's record (14 3's) and mere seconds later Hauser was rolling around on the floor in pain. We need to respect what a powerful announcer jinx this was.
Then you've got Hauser getting a warm ovation from the many Boston fans in attendance as he limps to the locker room. Not quite the standing ovation that ESPN's title for the video would have you believe, but it was certainly deserving of Hauser putting one finger in the air triumphantly as he headed to the locker room to reflect on his performance against the worst team in the NBA. It was, after all, a career high.
The lesson we should all take from this? Never ever discuss what is happening while it is happening or something horrible will immediately happen. Until players and announcers learn to sit quietly and do nothing beyond observe, no one is safe. Sam Hauser is lucky to have escaped with his life.