Sam Dyson's Girlfriend Accuses Him of Domestic Violence in Instagram Post

By The Big Lead | Nov 26 2019

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 01: Sam Dyson #49 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 1, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Alexis Elizabeth, the girlfriend of free agent reliever Sam Dyson, has accused the pitcher of domestic violence on Instagram. Elizabeth did so on an account she operates from the perspective of her cat, Snuckles, which is a bit confusing but no less serious.

Long post ? I want to say a few things about this box. This was the first year I got this box. I am turning 12 soon and this was my first time ever getting this cute box from target. I loved this box. I was able to jump on top of it, look outside, scratch the top, go under and play hide and seek, look through the little window to see what’s going on. I loved this box. As you can see in the second photo, someone I trusted with my safety, protection, and love did the unthinkable while I was inside the box. No one deserves to have their trust broken, but to have your trust broken and not understand why is the hardest thing to grasp at this point. Mom has put up with a lot and some people won’t believe her and that’s okay. This isn’t about believing a person or situation. This is about safety at this point. Mom took me to grandmas for good because unlike my previous “safe space,” GRANDMAS is a safe space. I don’t have to worry about getting hurt because of anger or control. I don’t have to be scared of yelling and things being hurled at mom and me. I don’t have to be scared anymore. This was a preventable incident. This did not need to happen, but it did. The moment I, Snuckles, got involved was the moment mom said goodbye. Love your fur babies enough to do the right thing. At the end of the day we don’t make people do anything. We can’t control their actions and behaviors. What we can control is how we deal with the situation. Mom won’t allow there to be a second incident because my mom truly loves me enough to say goodbye to toxic behavior and people. No one deserves to be intimidated, scared, worthless, and hopeless. Please remember that. Everyone deserves real happiness ? • • #snuckles #standupforyourself #safespace #catslove #thistooshallpass #thetruthwillsetyoufree #animalactivist #bethechange

The allegations here include that the cat's box was destroyed while the animal was still in it and that things were thrown at the human owner.

"Mom won't allow there to be a second incident because my mom truly loves me enough to say goodbye to toxic behavior and people," the post reads. "No one deserves to be intimidated, scared, worthless, and hopeless."

Major League Baseball has conducted investigations based on social media allegations before, including into Addison Russell and Derek Norris. One would assume they'll follow up on this as well.