Sam Dyson's Girlfriend Accuses Him of Domestic Violence in Instagram Post By The Big Lead | Nov 26 2019 Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Alexis Elizabeth, the girlfriend of free agent reliever Sam Dyson, has accused the pitcher of domestic violence on Instagram. Elizabeth did so on an account she operates from the perspective of her cat, Snuckles, which is a bit confusing but no less serious.

The allegations here include that the cat's box was destroyed while the animal was still in it and that things were thrown at the human owner.

"Mom won't allow there to be a second incident because my mom truly loves me enough to say goodbye to toxic behavior and people," the post reads. "No one deserves to be intimidated, scared, worthless, and hopeless."

Major League Baseball has conducted investigations based on social media allegations before, including into Addison Russell and Derek Norris. One would assume they'll follow up on this as well.