Saints Thunderously Booed by Own Fans After Going Down 21-0 in First Quarter
By Liam McKeone
The New Orleans Saints are struggling through a tough season but entered Week 13 with a 5-6 record, which is good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. So not all is lost. But it's been a difficult viewing experience for the fans as the offense muddles its way through possession after possession while the defense inexplicably collapses every now and again.
The first quarter of Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions promised all that and more. The Saints, playing in front of their home crowd, managed to give up three touchdowns in half a quarter. There wasn't even a wonky defensive or special teams touchdown. The defense let the Lions stroll down the field on their opening possession, then Derek Carr threw a pick that set the Lions up in the red zone, and then New Orleans went three-and-out and the defense let the Lions stroll again.
It was bad football and the fans let them hear it. Carr and the rest of the offense was loudly, loudly booed after getting the ball back down three touchdowns before most in the stands had even settled in.
That is thunderous, man. They're sick of what the Saints are putting out there. And we are too, in fairness. There are few teams more boring to watch than New Orleans. Even when they're playing well it's checkdown city from Carr and a shoddy run game. Alvin Kamara may as well not even be on the team at this point. There is no fun to be found out there.
We now live in a world where it isn't a mark of shame to get smoked by the Lions but the Saints gotta put up a better fight than this at home. We'll see if they can muster up some effort in the final three and a half quarters.