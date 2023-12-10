Saints Center Flips Out on Derek Carr After Third-Down Sack
By Liam McKeone
The New Orleans Saints were struggling through an ugly affair with the Carolina Panthers when quarterback and center clashed. The Saints got the ball back in the early fourth quarter after the Panthers booted a field goal to make the score 14-6. Derek Carr and the rest of the offense promptly went 3-and-out thanks to a pair of runs that went nowhere and a sack, the first of the day for Carolina.
Whatever happened on the sack infuriated Saints center Erik McCoy, who flipped out at Carr as they walked off the field. He got so amped up he had to be held back from going after his quarterback.
Apparently the fireworks spilled over to the bench.
Carr does have a tendency to take some bad sacks and generally speaking the Saints' utter ineptitude on offense has frustrated many within and outside the building. But he really had to do something bad to get his center to lose his mind like that. Usually a center is a QB's best friend.
Whatever was eating at McCoy sizzled out quickly.
It's been trouble in paradise all season for Carr and the Saints. The frustration is finally starting to bubble over, and while they're winning, no less. If they start losing things might escalate quickly.