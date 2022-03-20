ROUNDUP: Saint Peter's Advances; Carlos Correa to the Twins; Gable Steveson's Final Flip
The forgotten — and ignored — context for the emergence of the Hunter Biden laptop story ... FIA blames 'human error' on 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy .. Ukrainian couples are training for war together ... Russian cosmonauts arrived at the space station in Ukrainian colors ... another mass shooting in America ... surveillance footage shows off-duty cop kneeling on 12-year old's neck ... credit reporting agencies will wipe out medical debt ... former Apple Employee defrauded company of $10 million ...
A soccer announce bravely said "penis." [The Big Lead]
Saint Peter's is just the third 15 seed to make a Sweet 16, [CBS Sports]
Deep Water snail handler tells all: Ben Affleck was 'exceptionally good' with the gastropods. [Entertainment Weekly]
The Titans traded for Robert Woods. [NFL]
UNC knocked out Baylor, the first 1-seed to be eliminated. [ESPN]
Arn Tellem is the latest person to take issue with Winning Time's portrayal of Jerry West. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Breaking Bad fan theories for the next time you embark on a rewatch. [Mental Floss]
Minnesota Twins stun the baseball world by snatching up Carlos Correa on a three-year deal.[Star-Tribune]
