Sage Steele Says Barbara Walters Once Got Physical With Her in 'The View' Green Room
Sage Steele recently settled her case with ESPN, which left her free to leave and exercise her first ammendment rights more freely. The Steele uncensored tour started with an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show where she revealed that Barbara Walters once got physical with her in the green room of The View after a segment about President Obama.
“It was Barbara, Whoopi, and myself in the dark green room off to the side. I was probably about four feet from the wall and the trash can and Barbara was standing over here in front of me. And she just started to back up toward me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me. And it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can. What did this [noise*] just do to me? This 140-year-old woman just tried to tackle me. What is happening right now?"
Walters died on December 30, 2022 at the age of 93. Which means when this happened approximately eight years earlier (ESPN has some releases published from early 2014 about Steele co-hosting The View.), Walters would have been around 85. Steele would have been in her early 40's, approximately half Walters age at the time.
(*Rather than call Walters a name, Steele censored herself by making a noise, which is kind of an amusing choice when this new phase of her career is all about her right to say whatever she wants.)
Some publications have sensationalized this story about Walters throwing an elbow at Steele, the former ESPN employee isn't mad. She's actually been laughing about it.
In a statement to Insider, a rep for Walters' estate denied the incident could have happened. Hopefully, Whoopi Goldberg, who Steele was was there to witness the incident and try to comfort her after it happened, will address this on The View this week.