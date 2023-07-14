Roundup: SAG-AFTRA Goes on Strike; Jets, Quinnen Williams Agree to Massive Contract; Brandon Miller Shut Down
SAG-AFTRA goes on strike ... FDA approves over-the-counter birth control ... Secret Service closes White House cocaine probe without a suspect ... Stock futures flat after another winning day ... GOP House votes to limit abortion access in the military ... Inside the perils of a Phoenix heat wave ... Russia detained military officers in wake of Wagner mutiny ... Studios reveal what they claim were rejected deals for SAG-AFTRA ... A look at the biggest Emmy snubs ... Jets, Quinnen Williams reach $96 million deal ... Legal issues could threaten Commanders sale ... Jamal Murray headlines Team Canada FIBA roster ... Hornets shut down Brandon Miller for rest of Summer League ...
Inside Notre Dame's pursuit of Micah Shrewsberry [CBS Sports]
The best movies of 2023 (so far) [The Ringer]
Chet Holmgren has been a join in a disappointing Summer League [Defector]
After Chelsea spell, Christian Pulisic embraces AC Milan and Italian roots [ESPN]
Why AI can't replace human artistry [Variety]
How should we live in a time of aggregation aggravation? [The Big Lead]
Harry Kane took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Why so many baseball players are Dominican.
Mads Mikkelsen breaks down his most iconic characters.
Dua Lipa -- "Physical"