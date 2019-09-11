Ryan Ruocco Talks WNBA Playoffs, Yankees PBP Fill-Ins, and Broadcasting Nuances By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 11 2019

Ryan Ruocco joins the podcast this week! He will be on the call for Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky at 8pm ET tonight on ESPN2, and we taped in the Wintrust Arena today. We discussed:

The wild WNBA playoff format, where the first two rounds are single elimination and the top two seeds get byes into the third round.

The biggest storylines in the WNBA playoffs, including notes on the Sky, Mercury, LA Sparks, and Connecticut Sun.

Comparing and contrasting meeting with players and coaches in the WNBA vs. NBA, and the distinction between what is on and off the record.

The juxtaposition between having looked up to John Sterling and Michael Kay as mentors and feeling for them going through health issues, while at the same time getting the opportunity to call more Yankees games, which has been one of his lifelong dreams.

Ruocco candidly discusses how where most kids hold up signs expressing their love for players, as a kid he held up a sign saying he loved Michael Kay and John Sterling. He also told a story about how strongly Kay has been in his corner as he’s come up as a broadcaster.

The differences between calling games for national and local audiences.

The best place he’s eaten with PJ Carlesimo.

Hope you enjoy!

