Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Not Happy He Lost His Job to Tua Tagovailoa
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 21, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
Ryan Fitzpatrick opened up about the Miami Dolphins benching him in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa and he is definitely not happy about the decision. It's obvious Fitzpatrick didn't know the change was coming and it blindsided him.
During media availability on Wednesday, Fitzpatrick was brutally honest about what happened and how he felt:
Man, that's really sad. It feels like the Dolphins could have prepared him at the beginning of the season that this might happen considering that seems like it was the plan all along. It sounds like there was no communication until Fitzpatrick was called with the news.
Let's be real, Tagovailoa is the future in Miami and the Dolphins are smart to get him on an NFL field as soon as possible. You don't draft a guy with the fifth overall pick just to let him sit on the bench. They need to see what they have in him, especially with a talented quarterback crop in this upcoming draft. But this is a rough way to handle the business of benching someone.
The tough part is Fitzpatrick is having a pretty outstanding season. He has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,535 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's averaged 7.8 yards per attempt, has a passer rating of 95.0 and his QBR of 79.6 ranks seventh in the NFL. The Dolphins are also 3-3 and one game back of the Bills for first place in the AFC East.
It's a shame that the 37-year-old is being benched when he's on a roll. The NFL is a cold business.