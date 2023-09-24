Ryan Day Rips Lou Holtz After Ohio State Win Over Notre Dame
Ryan Day was understandably amped up after his No. 6 Ohio State squad beat No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend Saturday night. The tight game was decided on the last play of the game, as a Buckeyes touchdown gave them a 17-14 victory. During an on-field interview after the game, Day praised his team and ripped former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz.
Before we get into Day's response, let's take a look at what he was mad about. On Friday during the Pat McAfee Show, Holtz claimed Day's teams lost big games because they weren't physical enough. He predicted the Irish would win because they were tougher and more physical.
Check it out:
Aside from being some of the most homer-ish comments I've ever heard, calling Ohio State soft the day before they play your favorite team is ... a choice. Obviously those comments didn't sit well with Day, and after the game he went off on Holtz.
Here's what he had to say:
A college football coaching feud. Gotta love it.