Russell Wilson Topped Peyton Manning in Merchandise Sales Last Year, Too
Russell Wilson, remember him? The Texas Rangers Rule Five draft pick who also happened to lead the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl glory in February? Yeah him. The former third-round pick compiled the top-selling NFL merchandise(*) for the fiscal year, which began in March 2013. Wilson posted the 19th-best selling merch the previous season and we can only assume the jump is thanks to deep-pocketed Phish fans with disposable income to burn. Or the fact he played for a good team and people like to have as much neon green as possible in their wardrobes and homes.
Figure Wilson uses this piece of information — backed up by his standout play — to negotiate a lucrative new contract when he is able to do so after next season.
Here’s the Top 50 list released by the NFLPA. Spoiler Alert: nobody from the New York Jets or named Tim Tebow cracked the list
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
2. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
3. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
4. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
6. Tom Brady, New England Patriots
7. Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks
8. Eli Manning, New York Giants
9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
10. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
11. J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
12. Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
13. Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
14. Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers
15. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys
16. Patrick Willis, San Francisco 49ers
17. Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
19. Arian Foster, Houston Texans
20. Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions
21. Victor Cruz, New York Giants
22. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys
23. Wes Welker, Denver Broncos
24. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins
25. LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles
26. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
28. Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens
29. DeMarcus Ware, Dallas Cowboys
30. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys
31. Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears
32. Frank Gore, San Francisco 49ers
33. Darren McFadden, Oakland Raiders
34. Austin Miles, Dallas Cowboys
35. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens
36. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears
37. Trent Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
38. Andre Johnson, Houston Texans
39. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
40. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs
41. Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints
2. Vernon Davis, San Francisco 49ers
43. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers
44. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
45. Von Miller, Denver Broncos
46. Eric Decker, Denver Broncos
47. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers
48. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
49. Matt Forte, Chicago Bears
50. Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Overall this list isn’t all too surprising. American football fans love: a) quarterbacks b) winners and c) guys who play for the Dallas Cowboys including Tony Romo.
Looking over the list the only name that stands out as a surprise is Trent Richardson on the Colts. Expect to run into a lot of these jerseys for $8.99 over the coming months at your local Goodwill store.
(*) Merchandise includes: men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys and t-shirts, player murals, figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, drinkware, jewelry, electronic device accessories, among others. (My guess branded drinkware accounted for a solid 95 percent of revenues accounted for on this list.)
