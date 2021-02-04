Russell Wilson Doesn't Call Tom Brady the Greatest Quarterback of All-Time
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 4, 2021, 4:11 PM EST
A few months ago, Russell Wilson seemed on the precipice of picking up his first MVP vote and leading the Seahawks back to the promised land where they last suffered heartache at the hands of Malcolm Butler, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, After a disappointing second half of the season, however, Wilson is no closer to an MVP award or Super Bowl berth. Instead, he is sitting at home watching the GOAT do his thing in The Big Game once more.
Only, Wilson doesn't think Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. He thinks Brady is "arguably the greatest quarterback of all time," which is interesting because Wilson must be the only person on earth who still thinks there's a debate. Fast forward to the one-minute mark to hear Wilson's take.
You can tell Wilson actually had to catch himself there. He was about to say, "one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time." Then he changed it to, "arguably the greatest quarterback of all time," which is basically the same thing only ... slightly better?
The question from Colin Cowherd actually opened on what it was like for Wilson to play against Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. You know, the heartbreaking one where Wilson threw an interception at the one-yard line with just over 20 seconds left in the game and the Seahawks trailing by four. Yeah, that one.
We haven't really heard Wilson discuss that game much because most media members don't want to piss off players by bringing up the worst moment of their athletic lives. Kudos to Cowherd for asking that tough question, even if it was in a roundabout way. Regardless, Wilson turned it into an answer about what Brady is doing now before dropping the "arguably" bomb.
My only question is, who is Wilson arguing for? Brady holds something like 50 NFL records, has won six Super Bowls and is appearing in his 10th Super Bowl this year. No quarterback in NFL history is anywhere near his level of accomplishments. Even the most ardent Brady haters have to admit the truth at this point. Brady is the GOAT and there's no argument about it.