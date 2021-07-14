Russell Wilson Feels Comments About Seahawks Earlier in Offseason Were 'Overblown'
Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are preparing to embark upon yet another NFL season they hope will bear the fruit of a championship. There were legitimate questions this offseason, however, if they would be doing so together. Those questions were, at least in part, caused by Wilson after he made several critical comments about the team's ability to protect him in media appearances.
Some of those incendiary comments came on the Dan Patrick Show. Wilson appeared shortly after the Super Bowl to express his firmly-held belief that players should have input on team personnel decisions, preceding his comments to local reporters that he's sick and tired of getting hit behind Seattle's porous offensive line.
That brings us to today, slightly over four months after the initial explosion of controversy and subsequent rumblings about discontent. Wilson appeared once more to chat with Patrick on his eponymous show and was far more diplomatic, we'll say, this time around.
It's understandable he feels the comments were overblown in every facet, but it was never going to go any other way. Wilson had never been openly critical of the Seahawks to any capacity. Not when Pete Carroll had him throw the ball at the two-yard line with a Super Bowl on the line. Not when they failed to return to the Big Game thanks to countless failures of the supporting cast around Wilson. When he finally spoke his mind, it was going to be news.
Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes Says It's Too Early to Compare Him to Tom Brady, But He's Wrong!
Zachary Levi Contemplates Dan Marino Wheaties Box in Kurt Warner Biopic 'American Underdog'
Thomas Dimitroff Creating Behind-the-Scenes Show About NFL GMs
Anonymous NFL Coach Thinks the Cowboys Should Give Ezekiel Elliott Some of Dak Prescott's Money
Another noteworthy nugget from this interview is his deflection of Patrick's question about if he ever thought he was going to get traded. Wilson could have adamantly insisted that all the trade talk was just noise and his relationship with the organization has never been stronger, etc. But instead he opted for the classic "the nature of the business" quote and how it could happen at any time.
Wilson media appearances may be appointment viewing from here on out after years of vanilla answers.