Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll Taking Shots at Each Other Over Wristbands
Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson worked extremely well together for nearly a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. Their divorce came this past offseason and so far it seems the head coach got the better end of the deal. With Geno Smith helming the ship and a completely revamped defense, Carroll's Seahawks lead the NFC West at 6-3. Wilson, meanwhile, is struggling to do much of anything in Denver as the captain of the NFL's worst offense and the Broncos are a longshot to make the playoffs at 3-5. Wilson has more social media lowlights than on-field highlights.
As is often the case when a high-profile player and coach are separated, some leaks have sprung regarding the friction between the two sides that led to their separation. Most recently, Carroll and Wilson have begun to take shots at each other by giving quotes to the media about wristbands.
Yep. You read that right, wristbands! On Wednesday morning during a radio interview, Carroll said Smith's pre-snap process was a lot smoother thanks to the wristband. The comment that grabbed people's attention was Carroll saying there was "resistance" to that idea previously. Per Pro Football Talk:
“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”
We can all read between the lines and know who he's talking about. Given the content of the quote is primarily about wearing a wristband it's hard to believe there was much vitriol behind the "resistance" comment. Carroll isn't really in the business of taking shots at people through the media.
That didn't stop someone from asking Wilson about it later in the day, and he responded in just the way all content aggregators wanted him to.
This is all dumb. But public spats are going to garner attention. Even if it is over wristbands.